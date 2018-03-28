Letter: Quick response from city

I want to thank the city's engineering department for their quick response.

They have posted the current plans for the South Midland project on the internet. Just go to the city's website and search for South Midland.

You'll find the 30 percent completed plans. They're well done and include a lot of detail. You can see how the intersections may be built, how wide the route might be, how much excavation and retaining wall will be needed, details of the proposed sidewalk, guardrail, and pedestrian railing. Also how the project could be staged, which gives some idea of the traffic impact.

If you're affected by this project, this is the chance to get the details. The council is considering different build options to control the high cost of the project, and these plans are the basis for that discussion.

Jon Banks

Glenwood Springs