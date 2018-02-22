Letter: Rally to support Dreamers

Congress needs to hear from us. Last week, fantasy almost became reality when the Senate nearly passed $25 billion in funding for Trump's border wall in exchange for protections for the Dreamers, the undocumented young people who came to this country illegally as minors.

Dreamers want a #CleanDreamAct, independent of funding for more walls that are slicing through spectacular deserts and grasslands and fragmenting wildlife populations, impacting 111 rare, threatened and endangered species from ocelot to Pronghorn antelope to jaguar, that largest and rarest of American cats recently spotted in southern Arizona after decades of absence.

The government is in the process of condemning the private property of over 300 citizens in Texas, where much of the slated construction is to take place. Meanwhile, border communities are among the safest in the country, according to FBI statistics. Last year, PEW found that 63 percent of residents within 350 miles of the border oppose a wall, the most heavy-handed, thoughtless solution to a perceived problem. Join us and be heard this Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., Centennial Park, Glenwood Springs.

Will Hodges

Carbondale