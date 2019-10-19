Letter: Ramirez has thoughtful, serious ability to think through important issues

As a retired former Re-1 teacher, I am endorsing, recommending and voting for Jasmin Ramirez for the Re-1 School District board. I met her more than three years ago and have always been impressed by her thoughtful, serious ability to think through important issues. She and I belong to a local online group that supports parents with children with special needs. Her ability to write and offer support to other parents with children with special needs offers a unique perspective to a board that makes serious decisions regarding the future of so many children. Furthermore, she is bilingual and able to support parents and children that speak a first language other than English. She is deeply compassionate, caring and concerned regarding all children. Her intelligence and thoughtfulness brings a valuable capacity to view issues in their true relation to the children and parents of the Roaring Fork School District community. When we support children with special needs and children who speak a second language we benefit all children. Please join me in voting for Jasmin Ramirez for District D school board.

Renee McCullough

Glenwood Springs