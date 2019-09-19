Letter: Recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in Carbondale

Many Americans are seeing the wisdom of honoring people that came before us. On the second Monday of October many will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, as our day to recognize all our relations in the natural world, including our human kin. We can recognize Nuche (the people) with “Indigenous Peoples Day” aka “Nuche” and ask them home.

We honor the First Nations for husbanding the land. Nuche partnered with the natural world to keep her in pristine condition, for thousands of years.

Nuche handed us a clean, fertile, abundant, incredibly rich wilderness to settle. A land that sustained people effortlessly, as Nuche ranged between peak and plain with their brothers the elk and buffalo, over wide Colorado expanse.

Once the aboriginals were forced out, Nuche trails became state highways, Nuche land became state land, for us to buy and sell, develop and profit from. Now 400 years after landing on a pristine shore, our country is anemic and burning. Toxins and plastics have become a homogenous part of the air, water, land and our bodies. Remote Wilderness show decline.

It’s time to join indigenous people in their worldwide focus on healing climate and planet. We can link our intent to their dances and prayers, gratitude, for the intelligent, natural world.

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in Carbondale town hall for the proclamation to recognize “Nuche.”

John Hoffmann

Carbondale