Letter: Reform more than just tax bill

Scott Tipton's endorsement of the Republican tax bill shows why we need not tax reform, but reform in governance.

That the tax bill takes a complete departure from Trump's promises will, of course, be ignored by his followers, which leaves the rest of us to suggest that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results. I refer, of course, to trickle-down economics. Reagan era tax reform took two years to draft not "two weeks" then as the problems with that tax "reform" became problematic with regards to inflation and lack of promised job creation, taxation had to be re-reformed with significant changes made to the original plan.

That in current tax reform, tax cuts for the working class are phased out while the rich keep their tax cuts is an insult to the working class which will again be ignored by the Trump faithful.

The revolution that launched this country was based on unfair taxation, and here we are 241 years later preserving the lifestyles of the "lords and ladies" sitting on their various thrones and empires. While the working class will be subject to an increasing national debt which will decrease our spending power even if wages do increase by a small margin. Real tax reform will not happen until it becomes truly bipartisan with the influence of outside interests/lobbyists being made illegal.

Taxation needs to reflect the costs of running our country, the benefits that individuals and corporations receive form living and existing here, and strike a balance between working paycheck to paycheck and having billions of dollars protected from taxation.

Marco Diaz

