Letter: Reform state senate districts

Some Colorado counties are more equal than others.

All states have equal representation in the U.S. Senate, regardless of size and population.

Only population determines the size of Colorado's senate districts, resulting in the imbalance of county representation, benefiting a few whole and divided counties.

A county is the state's sovereign, equivalent of a state of the U.S. Therefore, the Colorado Senate is merely Colorado's second house of representatives.

Rural counties might share in the benefits of state government if all counties had equal representation in reformed senate districts.

Chuck Olson

Evergreen