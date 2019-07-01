Letter: Regional comparison to Electoral College

Club 20 in Colorado was formed to protect the interests of the 20+ Western Slope counties. These counties have natural resources that supplement and sustain the needs and growth of the Eastern Slope… mainly water. Without Club 20, Western Slope resources would be unduly siphoned to the Eastern Slope.

So it applies to the Electoral College. It evens out the representation of everyone. What about the majority? Aren’t they being cheated? They have the most clout. Without the Electoral College or Club 20 all the power is in the majority’s control for its own interests. So it is said, “Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

It is strongly recommended that on this year’s ballot you vote for the return of the Electoral College as prescribed in the Constitution of the United States of America.

Also add your name to the local petition in your area as sponsored by Rose Pugliese, Mesa county commissioner [coloradansvote.org].

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction