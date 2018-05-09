Letter: Register independent

All Coloradans can now register as independents! Now that we have an open primary system, Colorado citizens have an opportunity to throw off the burden of being affiliated with the undemocratic Democratic or Republican parties.

Many independent voter groups around the country are now promoting a top-two or ranked-choice primary system, especially where Democrats and Republicans continue to block open primaries. Moving to a top-two or ranked-choice system would make Colorado one of the most democratic states in the nation.

All independent voters and newly registered independent voters are encouraged to join us at Western Colorado Independent Voters in our discussions of moving Colorado and America toward a new democratic future. Our next monthly meeting is Tuesday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

Randy Fricke

New Castle