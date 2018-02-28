Letter: Remembering Billy Graham

I searched and searched, but could not find any news article, brief reference or acknowledgement of the passing of Billy Graham in the Post Independent.

In the complex, technological and broken world in which we live, the simple message of the life of Billy Graham has a lot to say to the problems we face in that world: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."

I know that is a "spiritual" truth, but the source of most of the catastrophic problems we face in our nation and world is not the problem itself out there, but the problem within, in the human heart.

I haven't read all newspapers, or heard all news broadcasts, but I just thought one so well-respected the world over, not just in America or in the Christian community, would at least be mentioned locally. I do not believe any other person or organization has done more to spread the word of "peace" this world so desperately longs for, without and within.

Eddie Piker

Silt