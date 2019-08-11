Letter: Repeal and replace

Donald Trump thinks that one of the answers to combat the scourge of mass shootings is to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

But early in his term (February 2017) he rolled back an Obama-era regulation doing just that. (H.J Res 40) What are the odds that he’ll suggest something similar to President Obama’s rule, then claim credit for it? Let’s wait and see.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs