Letter: Repeating bad economic history

The problem with giving businessmen the reigns of government is they have no historical perspective. While the MBA candidates were learning how to fleece the masses, we liberal arts liberals were gaining an understanding of the forces that move history.

Tariffs don't balance trade deficits. Never have. Never will.

Trickle down economics, tax cuts and lack of controls don't lead to long-term economic health. Never have. Never will.

Border walls don't curb immigration. Never have. Never will.

War doesn't bring peace. Never has. Never will.

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." — Jorge Santayana, 1863-1952

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale