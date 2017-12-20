Letter: Roll tide

On Dec. 12, Donald Trump tweeted: "The people of Alabama will do the right thing." (In reference to the Alabama U.S. Senate special election.)

Trump was right, although his perception of the right thing was the opposite of the majority of voters; the people of Alabama did do the right thing and rejected the reprehensible Roy Moore. In the aftermath of their loss in a deep red state, the GOP will probably not embrace the strategy of fielding worthier, less extreme candidates, but will likely engage in the crafting of stricter voter suppression laws.

As they say in Alabama: "Roll Tide!" Now the term has a second meaning outside of college football: the rolling tide of voters motivated to stop the assault on our democracy by Mr. Trump and his cohorts.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs