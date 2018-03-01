Letter: Sad loss of human connection

Friday the 23rd I read a complaint about cable bill greed which prompted me to write this:

It is sad that our society today has lost such heart-centered connection as calling friends, loved ones and having face-to-face get-togethers for coffee, playing cards, walks etc.

We are lucky to live in the most healthy, active state in the union. Living in Colorado does get us outdoors more than most people in the country, but we are not the norm. It is sad to see so many people think they are connecting with others through Facebook, other social media and television.

Our culture is overly work-oriented, so it is understandable that many just want to zone out in front of the television after work, but … try cutting out FB and TV and find your joy.

I am not without compassion and completely nonjudgmental as I write this. I once thought life was about work and worked too much; I am over that. I am a life coach, enjoying a great life helping people find their joy as I have found mine.

Deborah Korbel

Glenwood Springs