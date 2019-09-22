 Letter: School district didn’t get the message | PostIndependent.com

Letter: School district didn’t get the message

Opinion | September 22, 2019

I am proud of the town of Carbondale for not spraying pesticides and celebrating the dandelion. It’s too bad the Roaring Fork School District didn’t get the message. They have recently sprayed pesticide on the lawns of Crystal River Elementary School, Carbondale Middle School and Bridges High School. What a shame to care so little for the health of our children.

Kelly Forbes

Carbondale

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letter To The Editor
See more