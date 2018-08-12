Letter: School’s the biggest water hog

Funny, the city tells "the south side" to slow down on water usage, while at the same time, Sopris

Elementary waters during the middle of the day, half of which goes on the (new) pavement, and the other half goes into the "mud holes" near the street.

I should have included a picture with this letter, but all "south side" folks who live in Glenwood Park know exactly what I am talking about, and it's disgusting. Get with it RFSD/city of Glenwood.

Dave Heyliger

Glenwood Springs