Letter: Science is clear on climate change

Climate change deniers continue to involve themselves in climate change discussion without an obvious understanding of science or understanding that climate is different from weather.

Most recently a gentleman used the "Dust Bowl era" as an example of a means to deny climate change.

I, for one, cannot think of a worse example, as the dust bowl was largely created by the mechanized destruction of the vast prairies of our nation's heartland. The drought resistant grasses with deep roots which helped hold dirt in the ground were plowed up by humans eager to make a profit from wheat, with little knowledge of the long-term effects of their poor land management.

The dust bowl was a prime example of humans contributing to climate change.

Science, which studied the causes of the Dust Bowl era, helped farmers to manage land better and helped to prevent a repeat of it ever since. Science is an extraordinarily important part of our nation's agricultural success in feeding our nation and indeed helping the world feed itself.

Science today shows us definitive proof that humans are changing our climate and that a single dry year or single wet year is not proof otherwise. How many times does this need to be repeated?

Recommended Stories For You

We spend billions to educate young scientists and, on the technology, to better understand the world we live in, yet people continue to perpetuate ignorance. Why? It is 2018 — we have vast amounts of technology measuring rises in global temperatures and rises in greenhouse gasses.

We know that carbon stored over millions of years has been released over the course of a couple hundred years by humans.

We have flying machines! The Earth is round and circles around the Sun.

Or wait! We don't fall off the Earth which is definitive proof that the world is flat, and scientists are wrong!

At the end of the day what is the purpose of denying human caused climate change? Does it make you feel better? Because it doesn't make you sound smarter.

Marco Diaz

Redstone