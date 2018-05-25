Letter: Second Amendment, as intended

I would like to thank Mr. Hunter for his letter headlined "Slaughterhouse U.S.A." I have never read a commentary more ignorant, bordering on moronic of the intentions of the authors and forgers of our Second Amendment.

"The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature. They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes. Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an unarmed man." –Thomas Jefferson, Commonplace Book (quoting 18th century criminologist Cesare Beccaria).

"The Constitution of most of our states (and the United States) assert that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by their right and duty to be at all times armed." –Jefferson's letter to John Cartwright, 5 June 1824.

"To disarm the people is the most effectual way to enslave them." –George Masson, June 14, 1788.

"Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the whole body of the people are armed and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops." –Noah Webster, October 10, 1787.

"I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers." –George Mason, Address to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, June 4, 1788. And last a quote from Samuel Adams during the Massachusetts Ratifying Convention of 1778.

"The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms."

There is no justification for taking or restricting our privately owned firearms because of the horrible acts of a few deranged or disturbed individuals. Our schools and institutions need to protect their own through sensible but affective means.

We have no problem putting armed guards in our banks, and yet turn our heads and close our minds when it comes to protecting our children with the same.

Norm Shroll

Glenwood Springs