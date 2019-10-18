Letter: Silt’s River Restoration and Cleanup is Saturday

For the sixth year, the Middle Colorado Watershed Council and Alpine Bank have joined forces on a river project to protect and restore our Colorado River watershed.

This year, we are working with the Town of Silt to restore the riverbank and plant willows near the Silt Island Park and river put-in. We have also identified additional restoration and clean-up project areas at Rifle Creek Ranch west of Rifle, the Kum & Go area in Silt, and at Lion’s Park in Rifle.

Additional volunteers are welcome. Registration starts at 9:30 at the Silt Island Park. We have a 10 a.m. project start, with coffee and pastries provide by Burning Mountain Pizza and Subs. Some crews will head out to the various locations and some will stay near the Colorado River.

Projects will wrap up by 1 p.m., and volunteers can return to the park for a pizza lunch from Brickhouse Pizza provided by the Town of Silt. At that time, we will award prizes and raffle items from businesses throughout the Colorado River valley to celebrate our day’s volunteers.

To find out more information, email admin@midcowatershed.org or go to the website at http://www.midcowatershed.org.

Paula Stepp

Middle Colorado Watershed Council