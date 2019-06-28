Letter: Skico should build its employee housing in Aspen

Let’s call Skico what Skico really is: A flakey hypocrite.

They talk green, green, green all over the place, like they are single-handedly saving the planet. Just ask them! They have a Flake plan too!

However, all one needs to do is see the gigantic stream of carbon-emitting vehicles going up and down Highway 82 daily. And all these vehicles are going to Aspen to serve, clean, update, build and work.

Skico got its short-term solution for more worker bees being accessible with the Basalt housing “win.” But guess who is the loser? Planet Earth.

Skico does not walk the walk. If they did, their housing solutions would be in-town, downtown, walkable Aspen. Not Basalt.

Dave Heyliger,

Glenwood Springs