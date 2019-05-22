Letter: Slow down to make a positive change in our community

Take A Minute hit the roadways of Glenwood Springs at the beginning of May, unanimously endorsed by our City Council, businesses and residences along Grand Avenue and in town. Have you seen the signs? The campaign is based on this simple math calculation: Driving the 1 1/2 miles of Highway 82 from the Grand Avenue Bridge to Alpine Bank at the posted speed limit of 25 mph vs. 33 mph (average), results in a maximum of one minute of time difference (Take A Minute).

You don’t have to go to a meeting, write a letter or argue with anyone, make a positive change in our community right now, just lay off the gas for one and a half miles. Slow Down in Town.

Diane Reynolds,

Member of Take A Minute steering committee