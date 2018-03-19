Letter: ‘So sad’

All the outrage over Republican "meddling" rings hollow and contrived. After all, the U.S. has tacitly installed or overthrown or destabilized foreign governments from Central America to the Middle East.

And our boys in the CIA do more than generate some "bot" calls on the Internet. The Soviet kettle is no blacker than our American pot.

Only desperate Democrats, who can't get over being beaten by a reality show host, continue to wish inanely for anything valid to come from the Mueller witch hunt.

"So sad," the Donald would say.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle