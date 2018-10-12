Letter: Solution is political action

Politics, in essence, is simply the determination of the distribution of power within a social structure. In the Kavanaugh appointment and confirmation to serve on the Supreme Court, once again it has been proven that women are still second-class citizens in America, particularly in the eyes of the Republican Party. There will be a political fallout for this in coming elections. The solution as well to an ultra-conservative court must be political action at all levels of government. There needs to be a price to pay here.

Robert Porath

Boulder