Letter: Some respect, please
March 27, 2018
Communication and leadership courses teach us how to present arguments in a professional way that is not inflammatory, emotionally charged or defamatory. In the arguments against the proposed South Canyon development, I don't understand why people feel the need to belittle or name-call the Beckleys.
Steve and Jeanne are reasonable, intelligent people who care deeply about Glenwood Springs. They are not greedy people looking to "line their pockets" at the expense of the environment or against the will of the citizens. Please present your arguments in respectful, productive manner and leave out the insults and disparaging remarks. Trust me, they are listening.
The Beckleys have developed two wonderful properties, the Caverns and Iron Mountain Hot Springs, which are big drivers of our tourism, economy and employment base. Please give them the respect they deserve and be kind with your arguments against South Canyon. Don't make it personal.
In response to Ms. Hood's letter (3/23/18), I am the GM at the Adventure Park and have worked there for 10 years. Steve instructed me to keep Transfer Trail clean, even though it doesn't belong to the park. We take it upon ourselves to properly dispose of, at our expense, items such as refrigerators, couches, mattresses, tires, etc. Our employees walk the trail annually. The Boy Scouts also walk it annually, and in return we provide them and their families a day at the park on us. We regularly pick up trash from campers and partiers.
Nancy Heard
Glenwood Springs
