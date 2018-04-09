Letter: South Canyon sides should talk

Wait a minute Heidi Houston. What's the story on South Canyon development? As requested, check out South Canyon soon because it will become a for-profit, littered Walmart wasteland parking lot run by a sneaky entrepreneur lining his pockets behind closed doors. Not a likely crowd to check this out.

Did you read Steve Beckley's opinion page in the Post Independent and give any feedback online as offered? Daresay if you didn't, who did?

Not that you're wrong on your concerns, but they're exaggerated. Both sides need to talk. You know, something like our Congress is supposed to do.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction