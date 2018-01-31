Letter: South Canyon well wishes

The one and only time I spent at South Canyon Hot Springs was Saturday, July 31, 1976, coincidental with a class reunion and the memorable date of the Big Thompson Flood. Other than the fact that it was adventurous and the bottom of the pool was muddy, it has not been a big draw. Compounded on this thinking is the fact it's off the beaten path and below the drainage of the landfill.

The fact that South Canyon leads up to pristine alpine country and the actual spring is deep and independent of superficial runoff makes this area a great untapped potential. For those wishing a free dip, Penny Hot Spring is always available … not to mention other regional "hot spots."

Wish the Beckleys well. They've discovered Glenwood for Glenwood.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction