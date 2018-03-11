Letter: Speak up for Midland

I am encouraging all of my friends and neighbors in the south Glenwood Springs neighborhoods to attend the Glenwood Springs City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at 101 Eighth St. to voice your opinions on the best road upgrades and improvements for South Midland Avenue.

It is critical to come together and have a strong showing, or City Council will believe that the people of South Glenwood do not care about South Midland Avenue. I hope to see you there.

Renee McCullough

Glenwood Springs