Letter: Spin doctor Tipton

Our Congressman Scott Tipton's recent editorial in this paper was an example of how politicians can spin virtually anything. His attempt at defending his party's giveaway of billions to his ultra rich donors is shameful.

The bill was pushed through with only Republican support just hours after its 500 pages and handwritten notes were publicly unveiled and voted on. The Republicans wanted a "win" at any cost. Over 80 percent of the tax cuts go to the richest 1 percent of the country. That's why our president said to a private function of his wealthy friends at Mar-a-Lago a few days later, "You have all just gotten a lot richer."

The reductions for the lower and middle class are "indeed" crumbs and they are set to expire in 2025 and estimates are that 53 percent will be paying more by 2027. The huge and unnecessary corporate tax reductions are permanent. Corporate profits were already at record high levels, and the overall economy has been stronger than most of our peers', while our national infrastructure is crumbling.

But the height of hypocrisy is that after screaming for eight years about the seriousness of our national debt, the bipartisan budget office predicts this legislation will increase the national debt, over the next 10 years, by $1.5 trillion. Money they are stealing from future generations.

And to top it all off, they eliminated the personal insurance mandate of the Affordable Care Act ensuring that premiums will rise significantly, and the CBA predicts that 13 million people will lose insurance coverage by 2027. If Congressman Tipton is so proud of all that, it's time to elect someone who actually puts their constituents first.

Jerry Krebs

Glenwood Springs