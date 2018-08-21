Letter: Splitting my ballot again, because of Rep. Bob Rankin

I'm a fervent independent who usually votes Democratic in state and local elections. Notable exceptions are Republican State Representatives Russell George of Rifle and Tillman Bishop of Grand Junction, two of the most admirable public servants I've ever known.

I'm gonna split my ballot again this year. State Rep. Bob Rankin is a Republican who has authored legislation that would establish special districts for childhood development and increased access to disability services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Rankin doesn't support Medicare for all, but he's devised a reinsurance waiver program that could relieve some of the outrageous insurance premiums for Coloradans.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale