Letter: Stable genius or mentally deficient

This letter is in response to Stan Rachesky’s letter of Sept. 13.

Stan, you must have forgotten about one of your letters from several years ago stating your opinion that people with a 1Y draft exemption were mentally deficient. That being stated makes me wonder if President Trump’s disappearing bone spurs also precludes him from being a self-proclaimed “stable genius.”

Remember from the same time frame Watergate and the Pentagon Papers? Considered “fake news” at the time.

One of the president’s least favorite newspapers, the Washington Post, has a motto of “Liberty Dies In Darkness.”

Someone once said “the truth shall set you free,” but Marco Diaz already covered that.

Luke Bradshaw

Grand Junction