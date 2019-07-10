Letter: Stand tall in opposition to proposed expansion of strip mine

What a waste of resources to slander a man trying to help our community. This behavior shows the despicable character of the people behind the proposed expansion of the strip mine.

My dad was a businessman and he used to say, “there is always a trail of money.” We know who you are. Some weird big dark money trying to run roughshod over our community of Glenwood Springs.

Last month they (Rocky Mountain Resources) sued our Garfield County commissioners even after they were granted six weeks to come into compliance for five out of seven mining violations! Then RMR, rather than be good citizens and follow the law, sued in an attempt to turn it back on the county.

The citizens of Glenwood Springs are not going to be bullied by RMR. We have a thriving recreation-based economy and have every right to protect it from a grotesquely visible strip mine and it’s damage to both our public and private property values. We stand tall in opposition to RMR and it’s proposed expansion of the strip mine.

Joe Mollica,

Glenwood Springs