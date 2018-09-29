Letter: Stapleton’s plans only help the wealthy

The notion that Walker Stapleton and his enthusiastic support for Donald Trump's corporate tax giveaway will end up saving Colorado families money is entirely absurd.

Stapleton has long defined himself as an advocate for the financial needs of multinational corporations. It is no wonder that Stapleton willingly climbed aboard the Trump tax giveaway bandwagon to keep his corporate sponsors happy.

The Trump tax law drives up health care costs, and removes disaster funds for Colorado, all while piling up a massive national debt for future generations to deal with. Colorado families are the losers when it comes to these tax giveaways, because these tax cuts are not for them — they are for Walker Stapleton's friends in the corporate world.

What makes matters worse is Stapleton's support for out-of-state millionaires. These out-of-state folks who own vacation homes in our state pay taxes here — and they should. But around the time that Stapleton began his race for governor, he announced his efforts to cut taxes for these out-of-state vacationing millionaires.

Why did it take no time for Walker to announce tax cuts for out-of-state millionaires, but over a year to announce an education plan for Colorado?

With little time before the November elections, it's important for us to think about Stapleton's true priorities. Stapleton will throw Colorado families under an out-of-state bus owned by massive corporations. He has no intention to work for us, which explains why so many in Colorado have no intention of voting for him.

Sean Fox

Silverthorne