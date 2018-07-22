Letter: Step above the fray, Dems

Republican from Arizona Jeff Flake has the concern that the Republican Party may become a "fearful, backward-looking, minority party." This is laughable. News flash: It's been that way for 100 years.

The only chance the Republican Party has to be relevant is through Donald Trump. Nobody knows how to act. [Oops, no worry, looks like the Democrats stepped in and picked up the torch.]

The left and the Democrats may be relevant only in the success of their lies and scheming. Thanks, little people. Time to follow your legacy, Democrats, be bigger, it's the only chance we have of "being great again." Hope it doesn't take 100 years.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction