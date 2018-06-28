Letter: Steppin’ out with Paula

It was my honor to march with Garfield County commissioner candidate Paula Stepp and her supporters at the Strawberry Days parade. An avid outdoors woman with solid credentials on environmental and climate issues, Stepp has plenty of much-needed fresh ideas.

The Board of County Commissioners needs some diversity. The staid, old, white male, Republican curmudgeons who've dominated the BOCC for years are out of ideas.

Marian Smith was the chairwoman of the BOCC back in the '90s. The curmudgeons were Bucky Arbaney and Arnold Mackley. In her quiet but firm way, Smith could persuade them to think outside the box.

Stepp can do the same thing.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale