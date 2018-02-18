Letter: Stop taking NRA money
February 18, 2018
I call upon our members of Congress, Rep. Scott Tipton and Sens. Bennet and Gardner, to immediately cease accepting contributions from the National Rifle Association.
According to polls, a majority of Americans think gun laws should be more strict, and very large majorities agree with specific policies such as closing the gun-show loophole and banning assault-style weapons. Yet Congress can't even muster the votes to ban bump stocks.
The NRA isn't the only culprit, but its campaign contributions are a corrupting influence. Our elected officials should not want to be tainted by it. They must publicly renounce it, or else face the wrath of voters.
Dave Reed
Carbondale
