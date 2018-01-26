Letter: Subverting our interests

It is reassuring that we are not alone. "You trace my journeys and my resting places, and are acquainted with my ways." We need that sense of familiarity to be human. But what if that familiarly was demanded instead of given?

Unchecked as international terror was during the Obama Administration, it created the OFA, [Organizing for Action] which is simply a weaponized propaganda group to propagate special interests. This is to say, the largest refugee crisis since WWII was in full swing, and Obama was inverting and subverting America's, and by default, human interests.

Instead of sewing civil unrest, a good post-administrative gesture would be to serve on the ground, street level, in a needy, war-torn, s#&*hole country with no "gated communities." Oh, and leash up a late night comic or two to take along.

As noted by Charles Krauthammer: "If Barack Obama did not do enough to destroy this country in the eight years he was in office, it appears his future plans are to destroy the foundation on which this country has operated on for the last 241 years."

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction