Letter: Support for Charlie Willman

We are writing this letter in support of Charlie Willman for City Council. He has shown his dedication to the community for many years by helping the youth through his coaching of the mock trial teams. Charlie has great integrity and a strong work ethic.

His work requires him to be able to listen to all sides and make informed decisions. His participation in his community has helped him be knowledgable about the issues that our growing community faces. We have complete faith in his abilities to be great as a City Council member. Please vote for Charlie Willman for City Council.

Dave and Sue Tarbell

Glenwood Springs