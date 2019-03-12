Letter: Support for Charlie Willman
March 12, 2019
We are writing this letter in support of Charlie Willman for City Council. He has shown his dedication to the community for many years by helping the youth through his coaching of the mock trial teams. Charlie has great integrity and a strong work ethic.
His work requires him to be able to listen to all sides and make informed decisions. His participation in his community has helped him be knowledgable about the issues that our growing community faces. We have complete faith in his abilities to be great as a City Council member. Please vote for Charlie Willman for City Council.
Dave and Sue Tarbell
Glenwood Springs
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen parents face felony for giving coke to high schoolers during house parties
- ‘Historic-sized’ avalanche hits Conundrum Valley southwest of Aspen
- Roaring Fork High School trainer saves Steamboat man’s life
- The Lost Cajun’s Glenwood location shuts down
- ‘Roof avalanches’ lead to one death, multiple injuries in Crested Butte