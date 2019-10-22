Letter: Support Marianne Virgili for CMC board

I have worked closely with Marianne and the Chamber for three decades on many critical and complicated issues in Glenwood Springs. Marianne has proven top executive skills on a national level that will benefit the CMC board. Rarely can anyone say she is the best in the country in her profession, Marianne is the best and has the award for National Chamber of the Year. As the long-time President and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association not only was she recognized as the best in Colorado, but the best nationwide in her profession. Marianne has had dozens of national awards throughout her career. She is a visionary, master collaborator and extremely effective executive. We are all lucky she is not finished with her accomplishments and she will be a valuable asset to the CMC board. Please give her your support. Vote for Marianne, CMC Board.

Michael McCallum,

Glenwood Springs