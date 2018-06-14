Letter: Supporting Bonnie for clerk
June 14, 2018
I am writing in support of Bonnie McLean, candidate for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder. After reviewing her impeccable credentials, I am certain that Bonnie embodies all that one could hope for in a public servant.
Bonnie has considerable work experience both in large private corporations and public entities. Currently working for RFTA, she knows, understands and works with diverse employees from all areas of our county.
Demonstrating a solid work ethic, Bonnie obtained her Industrial Engineering Degree from Regis University and her law degree from Denver University as a working single mother. While fulfilling the demands of her job, she recently completed a master's of administration. A consummate HR professional, she has even taught graduate level courses in Human Resources.
On a human level, Bonnie worked for five years as a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem in some of the roughest neighborhoods, protecting the most vulnerable children in our society.
Bonnie is meticulous in her work, detail-oriented and customer-oriented. She will be exactly the type of manager we need in the Clerk's office to stop the problem of financial irregularities. She knows how to handle finances, pays her bills and understands the need to monitor the financial transactions of those working for her.
I feel that we are fortunate to have someone of Bonnie's education, experience and commitment who is eager to serve the public and to elevate the office of Clerk and Recorder to the level that we the citizens of Garfield County deserve.
Please join me in voting for Bonnie McLean for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder.
Marianne Virgili
Carbondale
