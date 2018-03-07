Letter: Supporting Karl Hanlon

I support and will vote for Karl Hanlon for Congress. Why? He is a good, hard-working person who supports rural infrastructure projects and economic development. He is focused on renewable energy, protecting our public lands and reducing our skyrocketing health care costs.

I believe in moral, driven, compassionate, intelligent and passionate people leading our government; Karl has all of these characteristics. His wife Sheryl started Smiling Goat Ranch, which supports autism and PTSD therapy. His children and stepchildren are wonderful young adults who have the right work ethic and sensitivity to the world around them.

No fluff here — just an opinion of a friend and supportive citizen. You can trust and rely on Karl to do the right thing in Congress. Please support his election.

Ann Denney

Glenwood Springs