Letter: Supporting Shane Larson for RFSD Board of Education

Shane, in his role as Vice Chair for RFSD, has used his knowledge, experience and insight to contribute to the growth of our schools at a high level. His thoughtful, respectful and calm demeanor instills confidence. He works diligently to be sure that the vision this community has identified for our schools and our kids is the primary focus of board work.

Please join me in supporting the continuation of this work by voting for Shane Larson for RFSD.

Madison Voshell,

Carbondale