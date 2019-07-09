Letter: Take a Minute, and Slow Down In Town

Did you know you impact your community every time you get into your car? How we each behave as drivers impacts our neighboring vehicle. Each of us has a tremendous influence on traffic every moment we spend at the wheel — either positively or negatively. It take caring, commitment and tremendous courage to not be swept up in the “comfortable” speed of drivers around us. Remember, Glenwood’s core is 1.5 miles long and driving the speed limit only takes one extra minute. Take A Minute, Slow Down In Town and imagine the world we all long to see.

Suzanne Stewart,

Glenwood Springs