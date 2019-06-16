Letter: Take action to keep Transfer Trail mine from being ruined by improper mine expansion

(This letter was originally addressed: Dear Colorado State Director Connell and Field Director Sandoval):

My wife and I are among the hundreds of people supporting the Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance, formed to oppose the harmful impacts of the Transfer Trail mine in Glenwood Springs. I understand that you play central roles in determining how to address the Transfer Trail mine’s continuing illegal operations, as well as the mine owner’s proposal to expand operations by as much as 5,000%.

This mine would cause terrible impacts for our community. These include having a damaging effect on a thriving recreation based economy and creating a loss of personal property values that many of us have worked our whole lives to attain.

In addition, at a recent Garfield County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a number of residents stated they had near collisions with RMR trucks entering the roadway near their neighborhood.

RMR was asked by our county commissioners to come into compliance and have not done so, demonstrating their blatant disregard for the law.

We urge you to take action now to enforce compliance with the many years of illegal operations at the current mine. We also urge you to ensure that any process for considering an expansion is robust, transparent, compliant with federal law, and protective of the public interest.

You have both lived and worked in Glenwood Springs and understand the value of this place and its recreation and tourism economy. When Mr. Sandoval joined the Field Office, he said, “I am thrilled to be returning to this very special place” and its “diverse and cherished natural resources.”

We call on you to take action at the Transfer Trail mine to keep this place and its cherished natural resources from being ruined by this improper mine expansion.

Joseph R. Mollica, Constance M. Cooper,

Glenwood Springs