Letter: Talking about nutrition

Tuesday's Post Independent features Dr. Feinsinger on vegan diets. It is very important that we are made aware of eating our healthy vegetables (organic). I am sure Dr. Feinsinger has good intentions. He reads the book "China Study" and follows Dr. Michael Greger's book "How not to die" religiously.

Lately he demonizes all fats including olive oils. True, there are very unhealthy oils, mainly hydrogenated vegetable oils that do cause serious health problems. The no fat diet is an outdated science. Going back to the 1950s to '70s, Dr. Ancel Keys did us a great disfavor with this false information regarding this type of diet. Luckily, now there are many brilliant doctors and scientist that prove how necessary healthy fats are for overall well-being and especially our brain.

Dr. Feinsinger talks about Alzheimer's in the March 19 issue and blames cholesterol for Alzheimer's. I would suggest he would read Dr. Bredesen's latest book "The end of Alzheimer's." He recommends large amounts of good fats, like coconut oil, fish oils and other healthy animal fats. To quote Dr. Bredesen, "Cholesterol is necessary for our brain." There are many other respectable doctors that totally agree with Dr. Bredesen. Just to mention a few, Dr. Joseph Mercola, "Fat for fuel"; Dr. Perlmutter, "Grain Brain" and "Brain Maker"; Dr. Hyman, "Food, What the heck should I eat"; Dr. Amen, many books on brain health and also on PBS; Dr. Vigilante, "Low fat Lies"; and Dr. Axe, lots of information on line.

Plus dozens of doctors that know the importance of healthy fats, Omega 3s, etc.

In closing, I personally feel we endangering our children's development by denying them healthy fats.

Elisabeth Parsons-Vath

