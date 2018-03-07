Letter: Temporary Trump

For all his vainglory and grandstanding, Donald Trump is more simply a personification of a section of the American psyche. How one reacts to his outsized personality depends upon how one feels about elitist ambitions, the pursuit of wealth, and white male superiority.

Rather than as captain of the ship of state, he is more its figurehead, a hologram of sorts projected upon our television screens. The ship's course is powered by other forces.

Robert Porath

Boulder