Letter: Thank-you fire fighters

My heart felt appreciation for the fire fighters from the Glenwood, Carbondale, Rifle, BLM fire departments, the Garfield Sheriff's Dept., the Heyl construction crew members on site, to the spotters and the pilots that dropped the "red s^*t," the ground crews, the individuals sleeping out my door this evening to keep this community safe.

The unknown crews from 5 p.m. Friday afternoon to the crew of 70+ that will be here later this morning [Saturday] to pick up where these tireless warriors have entered into harm's way, to the Garfield County alert system that notified us immediately and responded immediately. If I missed anyone I apologize. Thank you!

Chuck Campagna

Oak Meadows, Glenwood Springs