Letter: Thank you Trooper Tester
December 12, 2017
Thank you to Trooper Kefren Tester for bringing attention to the need for greater auto and driver safety in Saturday's column regarding child vehicle safety. The child safety laws were written after research showed small children are safer in a crash if they are buckled into properly installed car seats, which Trooper Tester mentioned. More recent research has shown that even after age 1, using a rear-facing car seat will give a child a much better chance of avoiding serious injury in a crash. As a result of this research, The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children rear facing until at least 2 years. Child car seat makers are now making rear-facing car seats for infants that will last until they are over 2 years. In Sweden, children routinely ride in rear-facing car seats until they are 4-6 years of age, and they have much lower rates of child auto injury than in the U.S. Our state laws have not yet caught up to the research, but we can, and should, use the rear-facing child car seats for kids over 1 year.
Charlotte A Ralff
Carbondale
