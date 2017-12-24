Letter: Thanks for the Stoke

It's about celebrating what we have in common vs. what makes us different. We may enjoy the outdoors in different ways, and at different places, but we all share the excitement of winter when it arrives. We call it the winter stoke; that inner excitable feeling we all get with that first snap of cold weather and snow.

With the Winter Stoke Film Festival, we make our local skiers and riders the night's star athletes and celebrity filmmakers by playing their videos on the big screen. We let the audience vote for their favorites, and we bring it full-circle by dedicating proceeds from the evening toward teaching local students broad skills in producing digital media and the life lessons that go along with that.

Thanks to everyone who submitted films and attended our 2nd Annual Winter Stoke Film Festival. Big thanks to John Goss who makes it a cinch to host our show at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue. Also, thanks to Wayne Edgeton and James Vaughn of Rifle Recreation for making an additional third showing at the new Ute Theatre a reality this year.

And, a very special thanks to Chris and Auston Tribble of the True Media Foundation for all of their work in making this whole thing happen. Finally, we'd also like to thank Alex Zorn and the Post Independent for helping spread the word on what it is that we're working on. This season, remember to capture your stoke. Maybe we'll watch your film on the big screen next year.

Troy Hawks

Marketing & Sales Director

Recommended Stories For You

Sunlight Mountain Resort