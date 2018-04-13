Letter: Thanks to Beckleys

Do any of you who are bashing Steve and Jeanne Beckley know them? They are wonderful average people living modestly, raising children, paying bills just like the rest of us.

Most of their monies earned go back into their endeavors to make them better and safer … an enhancement for what people come to Glenwood to enjoy. They are not "working quietly and quickly … without the residents realizing they are losing their park."

The meetings are open and advertised regularly. Park? South Canyon Hot Springs are a toxic waste dump! Beckleys turned the caverns from a dying vandalized underground system into a healthy living series of caves that we enjoy today.

If they are allowed to manage South Canyon, it too will become a healthy and safe place for all to enjoy.

Jean Pristas

New Castle