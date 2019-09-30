Letter: The Pope and Greta

There is a comity of message in Pope Francis’ call for a compassionate Christianity and Greta Thunberg’s campaign for action addressing climate change, a message of caring for the Earth and one another, present and future.

The Pope has said he welcomes criticism from conservative America, and Greta sees the negative attention paid her as confirmation of the fear she and her message create in the world powers currently sitting idly by. Speaking truth to power is powerful indeed.

Robert Porath

Boulder