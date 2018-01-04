Letter: The sooner the better

"Will minus intellect constitutes vulgarity."

— Arthur Schopenhauer

When Republicans want to tout their supposed bona fides as the party of freedom and fairness, they like to trot out the tired old "party of Lincoln" line. Sure, it's a fine point of pride for them, Lincoln was truly one of our greatest presidents; but don't forget that the GOP is also the "party of Nixon," the first president forced to resign for abusing the power of his office. Now the Republicans fully embrace being the "party of Trump," an impetuous authoritarian wrecking ball of a president that is a clear and present danger to our democracy and the rule of law and will hopefully be the second Republican president to resign in disgrace. Or be the first one to be removed from office.

Whichever and whenever, the sooner, the better.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs